Threshold Arts connects local artists to the community

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Threshold Arts is a community arts organization with exhibits inside the Chateau Theatre as well as a storefront in downtown Rochester. One of its exhibits features a ‘Sensory Sculpture Garden’ by Lydia Hansen and a collection of oil-painted portraits titled ‘The Grand Drag Legacy of Southeastern Minnesota’ by Joseph Alexander.

Naura Anderson is the founder of Threshold Arts and was a guest on Midwest Access Monday.

If you would like more information about Threshold Arts, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Rochester Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
A man was found dead at Silver Lake Park Friday.
Man found dead at Silver Lake Park
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville

Latest News

KTTC News at 6
Preston Veterans Home looks ahead to December opening
Texas Roadhouse Trunk-or-Treat
Rochester Trunk-or-Treat event to benefit veteran groups
Dia de Los Muerto at the Paramount Theatre
Celebrating ‘Day of the Dead’ at the Paramount Theater
Leave the dressing up to the Rochester Girls and celebrate Halloween with a late night drag show.
Drag Queen Halloween taking center stage in Rochester