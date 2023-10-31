Threshold Arts connects local artists to the community
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Threshold Arts is a community arts organization with exhibits inside the Chateau Theatre as well as a storefront in downtown Rochester. One of its exhibits features a ‘Sensory Sculpture Garden’ by Lydia Hansen and a collection of oil-painted portraits titled ‘The Grand Drag Legacy of Southeastern Minnesota’ by Joseph Alexander.
Naura Anderson is the founder of Threshold Arts and was a guest on Midwest Access Monday.
