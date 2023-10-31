Spooky Halloween weather: Rochester’s fifth snowiest Halloween

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What is spookier than freezing temperatures on Halloween? The first measurable snowfall!

These winter temperatures are not uncommon this time of the year, but southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa woke up Tuesday morning to a white Halloween. According to the KTTC First Alert weather team, this is the fifth snowiest Halloween on record for Rochester.

In response to the cold, some parents are changing how they take their kids trick-or-treating.

“A lot of moms that I know are going to driving around the neighborhoods,” Jordan Hong, Spirit Halloween sales associate, said. “They’re going to be wearing snow pants already and winter clothes.”

There were Spirit Halloween shoppers searching for last-minute costume changes on Tuesday, for the sake of staying warm.

“I may be altering my costume, I was going to be Wednesday Addams, but tights may be a little too cold this year,” SunDee Jones, Spirit Halloween shopper, said. “I might be sand person from Star Wars. That way I can get all bundled up and wear one of those hot rubber masks and not freeze to death.”

According to health experts, young children and babies have lower tolerance for the cold, so parents should dress them in layers to stay warm and limit their time outdoors.

