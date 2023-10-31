Snowfall on Halloween morning impacted driving conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday, October 31 marked the first inch of snowfall for Rochester, with people around the region were feeling the cold.

The snowy conditions made driving conditions difficult early in the morning. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Spokesman Mike Dougherty spoke on how the unique conditions of the snowfall forced the DOT to take extra steps to ensure the roads were up to par, while also preventing conditions from getting worse.

“But when that wind is blowing, they’ve got to be careful,” Dougherty said. “So, they’ll scrape that snow off and try to get that ground back to bare pavement. But if we’re putting salt down at the time that wind is blowing snow over it, it will melt, freeze again and create a bigger problem.”

While the snowplows were hard at work to keep the roads clear, drivers around the area still faced adverse conditions when on the roads.

“My neighborhood didn’t seem to be plowed and was a little bit icy,” Rochester Resident Renae Tapia said. “My car kind of slipped a little bit coming out of my driveway.”

With my car in general, it’s really big, pretty bulky kind of car,” Rochester Resident Aubrey Zea said. “So, I have to take it kind of slow on the roads and it doesn’t have the best traction it’s just two wheels.”

Well, I live on a low maintenance road, so it’s usually one of the last ones to be plowed, and I know that, and I’ve come to expect that every year. So, I have learned a lot of patience,” Eyota Resident Carrie O’Neill said.

As Rochester and southeast Minnesota face the start of snow season, Dougherty says now is the perfect time for drivers to evaluate their situation following Tuesday’s snowfall.

Well, this is sort of a good test run,” Dougherty said. “How did your vehicle do, how was your driving? Now’s the time to make adjustments because our weather is going to fluctuate back up, but there’s more winter ahead.”

This year marked the fourth heaviest snowfall on Halloween in Rochester’s history, with the city seeing more than an inch-and-a-half in 1995 and more than three inches in 1929.

