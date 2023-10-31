Snow and strong winds today; Warmer days are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An intense storm system is moving through the area today, bringing snow and strong winds to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect an inch or two of snowfall accumulation this morning along with reduced visibility and frigid wind chill values. Wind gusts will reach 40 miles per hour until lunchtime today. Sunshine will return for the afternoon hours in the wake of the departing area of low pressure system and northwest winds will slowly weaken. High temperatures today will be in the mid-30s with wind chill levels in the teens and 20s. If you’re planning on venturing out this evening to participate in Halloween festivities, be sure to dress warmly! Temperatures will cool from the low 30s in the late afternoon to the mid-20s in the middle part of the evening.

Expect light snow this morning with afternoon sunshine ahead. High temps will be in the 30s. (KTTC)

Snowfall in the area will taper off by midday today. (KTTC)

Less than an inch of additional snowfall is expected for the remainder of this morning. Totals overall will be generally in a one to two inch range. (KTTC)

Winds will be strong in the morning and midday hours. Those northwest winds will drop off after sunset today. (KTTC)

Thankfully, the winds will be quite a bit lighter in the evening hours, so it won’t be as miserable as it could be outside. Wind chill values this evening will be in the teens and low 20s. Overnight readings will be in the upper teens under mainly clear skies.

Winds will be much lighter in the evening hours with temps in the upper 20s. (KTTC)

Warmer air will begin to work its way into the region on Wednesday. We’ll have thin clouds and occasional sunshine throughout the day while a gusty south breeze works to pull in that warm air. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the 20s.

Thursday looks like a fairly pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and a slight westerly breeze expected. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, likely the first time we will have reached the 40-degree mark since last Friday morning!

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s with a slight southwest breeze and filtered sunshine.

High temps will be in the 40s in the coming days. There will be rain chances over the upcoming weekend. (KTTC)

A couple of storm systems will move through the area between the weekend and early next week,m bringing cloud cover and chances for light rain to the area. There will be a chance of light rain showers on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-40s and a brisk north breeze. A few spotty rain showers will be possible on Sunday and Monday before a storm system brings a better chance of light rain next Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Sunday before readings cool to the upper 30s and low 40s for the upcoming week.

High temps will warm to more seasonal levels this weekend and next week. (KTTC)

