Slippery, snowy conditions lead to multiple crashes during the morning commute
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minnesota (KTTC) – Halloween started off on a scary note for the Tuesday morning commute.
MnDOT reported road conditions that were slippery, slushy and icy throughout southeast Minnesota.
Crews were busy responding to multiple crashes.
A jackknifed semi-truck impacted travel in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, two miles south of Zumbrota.
Another semi was jackknifed on southbound Highway 63 near 48th Street SW.
A crash on eastbound highway 14 near 60th Avenue, between County Road 3 and Civic Center Drive NW, also backed up traffic.
