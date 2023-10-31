Slippery, snowy conditions lead to multiple crashes during the morning commute

Minnesota (KTTC) – Halloween started off on a scary note for the Tuesday morning commute.

MnDOT reported road conditions that were slippery, slushy and icy throughout southeast Minnesota.

Crews were busy responding to multiple crashes.

A jackknifed semi-truck impacted travel in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, two miles south of Zumbrota.

Another semi was jackknifed on southbound Highway 63 near 48th Street SW.

A crash on eastbound highway 14 near 60th Avenue, between County Road 3 and Civic Center Drive NW, also backed up traffic.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.