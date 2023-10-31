Slippery, snowy conditions lead to multiple crashes during the morning commute

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minnesota (KTTC) – Halloween started off on a scary note for the Tuesday morning commute.

MnDOT reported road conditions that were slippery, slushy and icy throughout southeast Minnesota.

Crews were busy responding to multiple crashes.

A jackknifed semi-truck impacted travel in the northbound lanes of Highway 52, two miles south of Zumbrota.

Another semi was jackknifed on southbound Highway 63 near 48th Street SW.

A crash on eastbound highway 14 near 60th Avenue, between County Road 3 and Civic Center Drive NW, also backed up traffic.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead at Silver Lake Park Friday.
Man found dead at Silver Lake Park
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville
Image courtesy MGN
Rochester Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Handcuffs image
Man arrested after being found in stolen RV, not complying with deputies

Latest News

MnDOT reported road conditions that were slippery, slushy and icy throughout southeast Minnesota.
Slippery, snowy conditions lead to multiple crashes during the morning commute
President Biden to visit Northfield farm Wednesday
Headed to northfield wednesday
President Biden to visit Northfield farm Wednesday
OCSO shares a fun Halloween video with safety tips.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office shares fun Halloween message—with safety tips!