Rochester alternate side parking begins Wednesday Nov. 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Seasonal parking requirements for the City of Rochester begin on Wednesday, November 1.

The ordinance once in effect will require alternate side parking for vehicles on city streets and in the bulb (circular part) of cul-de-sacs.

These requirements are in effect regardless of weather or if there is snow or ice on the roadways.

How the ordinance works:

Alternate side parking requirements are in place city-wide from November 1 to April 1 from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicles are to be parked on the side of the street with EVEN house numbers when the calendar date is EVEN.

Vehicles are to be parked on the side of the street with ODD house numbers when the calendar date is ODD.

While cars can be parked on both sides of the street in the evening hours, the city suggests drivers park their vehicles overnight for the requirements that are in place the following day from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Posted parking signs must be followed regardless of the calendar date.

This does not apply to metered spaces; however, parked vehicles must still comply with posted signs.

Alternate side parking is not applicable on streets where parking is only allowed on one side.

Seasonal parking requirements apply regardless of weather or street conditions.

The seasonal parking requirements run from from November 1, 2023 to April 1, 2024.

