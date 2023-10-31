REPORT: Vikings trade with Cardinals for QB Josh Dobbs

Josh Dobbs
Josh Dobbs(Arizona Cardinals)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Minnesota Vikings are trading for QB Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The Vikings are trading a 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Dobbs and a 2024 seventh round pick, according to the report.

The trade Tuesday comes after the Vikings confirmed that starting QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Dobbs started the year with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Cardinals, where he started eight games this season.

Dobbs is completing 67.9% of his passes and has thrown for 1,569 yards this season with eight touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season.

Rookie QB Jaren Hall is the only other active QB on the Vikings Roster.

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Central Time Tuesday.

Trade compensation is not yet clear. KTTC will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead at Silver Lake Park Friday.
Man found dead at Silver Lake Park
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville
Handcuffs image
Man arrested after being found in stolen RV, not complying with deputies
Image courtesy MGN
Rochester Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Dick Bremer retires as Twins television play-by-play announcer after 40 years.
Longtime Twins announcer Bremer transitioning to front office role
Local Sports 10/30
Local Sports 10/30
Local Sports 10/30
The Mayo Spartans won their first team state championship in their 26th MSHSL state tournament...
Athlete of the Week: Mayo Girls Tennis