President Biden to visit Northfield farm Wednesday

By Noah Caplan
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTTC) – President Joe Biden and his Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack are expected to make a trip to the Gopher State Wednesday. His administration is referring to this initiative as “barnstorming.”

While in Minnesota, Biden and Vilsack are slated to visit a family farm in Northfield, where the President is expected to tout his accomplishments in securing funding for rural communities.

Farmers in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa have faced several issues over the past few years impacting yields, such as persistent drought conditions.

According to Biden’s team, these initiatives can help farmers where they are needed most.

“It’s providing investments like high-speed internet,” said Will McIntee, the White House Senior Advisor for Rural Engagement. “Clean water, reliable electricity, investments in our roads and bridges and all of the different transportation methods that are so critical to connecting our rural communities.”

