Police forward investigation findings to county attorney for review in PEM student allegations

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plainview Police Department has sent its review of alleged hazing-related incidents, involving some Plainview-Elgin-Millville students in late-September, to the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office.

Plainview’s Chief of Police, Jason Timm, told KTTC his department’s findings were forwarded Tuesday morning. Timm said the Wabasha County Attorney will decide if and when any criminal charges are filed.

“He [Wabasha County Attorney Matthew Stinson] did not give me a time line as to when charging decisions will be made,” Timm stated.

Because this investigation involves students, Stinson told KTTC all information will be treated as confidential.

“We will be considering all factors,” Stinson said. “We will let the entire process play out.”

KTTC’s reporting on this story began September 29, after receiving multiple viewer tips about alleged hazing activities involving PEM students, occurring off-campus during the district’s homecoming week.

School officials have denied any hazing activity took place, but confirmed incidents they are calling “unacceptable” and “violations of [school] code of conduct,” putting some students at risk and in unsafe situations.

Superintendent Darrin Strosahl has previously stated an outside investigator is assisting the district.

