Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office shares fun Halloween message—with safety tips!

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Monday night to share a fun Halloween message to residents, with a dose of important safety tips.

The sheriff’s office posted this video to social media, showing Sheriff Kevin Torgerson handing out candy at the Stewartville Heritage House last year.

In the video, he shares important safety reminders with his trick-or-treater, who turns out to be Duke, the sheriff’s office’s mascot repeat trick-or-treating in different costumes!

The post includes the following safety tips for Halloween night:

DRIVERS! Please slow down and watch for children

🎃 Be sure kids under age 12 are joined by an adult

🎃 Encourage older children trick-or-treat in groups

🎃 Have trick-or-treaters carry glow sticks or flashlights

🎃 Wear costumes that can easily be seen by drivers

🎃 Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks

🎃 Make sure costumes fit, and vision isn’t obstructed

The post concludes by wishing everyone a fun and safe Halloween.

