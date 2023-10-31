Nana Gogo Toybrary closing Nov. 22

Nana Gogo
Nana Gogo(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nana Gogo Toybrary, Rochester’s toy library, is closing its doors November 22 after 15 months in business.

The toybrary, located on Superior Dr NW, was a place for families to bring their children to play and borrow toys to take home in an effort to reduce waste.

Business owner Pavitra Kumar cited heavy financial losses and unforseen circumstances as the reason for the closure.

The business is selling its inventory, which the public is invited to come shop.

