Jefferson Elementary School hosts annual Halloween parade

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jefferson Elementary School in Northeast Rochester held a Halloween parade on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Family members and friends gathered in front of the school fully equipped with winter gear to see the show.

Students performed a march with costumes from fantasy worlds of all sorts.

Some of them included wizards, superheroes, princesses, and Star Wars characters.

