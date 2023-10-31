Jefferson Elementary School hosts annual Halloween parade

By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jefferson Elementary School in Northeast Rochester held a Halloween parade on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Family members and friends gathered in front of the school fully equipped with winter gear to see the show.

Students performed a march with costumes from fantasy worlds of all sorts.

Some of them included wizards, superheroes, princesses, and Star Wars characters.

