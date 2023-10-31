Halloween snowfall recap; Seasonal temperatures ahead

Top 5 snowiest Halloween
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Most of SE MN had a quick burst of snowfall Tuesday morning along with strong winds. Blowing and drifting snow impacted the early morning commute. It ended up being one of the snowiest Halloweens on record at RST.

RST Snowfall amounts
RST Snowfall amounts(KTTC)

The snowfall total at RST (as of 1 p.m.) was 1.1″ which was good enough for the 4th snowiest Halloween on record. 1929 is still the snowiest Halloween on record.

Estimated snowfall amounts
Estimated snowfall amounts(KTTC)

Radar estimated snowfall totals reach around 2-4″ for most areas just east of Hwy-52. We received reports from SE Olmsted and Fillmore Counties of amounts around 3-4″. The total measured on the weather patio Tuesday morning was 1.6″.

Trick or Treat forecast
Trick or Treat forecast(KTTC)

Temperature for treat or treat will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Wind will be breezy out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will return to the 40s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Highs warm all the way into the upper 40s on Friday and Saturday. Our next system will move into the upper Midwest this weekend. With temperatures above freezing, we should be looking at rainfall this weekend. Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday with stray showers to follow on Sunday and Monday.

REMEMBER to set your clocks back 1-hour on Saturday night! Daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend.

Nick

