A frigid Halloween; Warmer days are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The fast-moving storm system that brought locally heavy snowfall and strong winds to the area early this morning has moved away to the southeast, leaving behind cold sunshine in the region. Expect partly sunny skies with gusty northwest winds and high temperatures in the mid-30s. Wind gusts will be around 35 miles per hour through mid-afternoon before subsiding in the waning hours of the day. Wind chill level values will be in the upper teens and 20s.

The range in our local snowfall today was less than an inch to more than four inches. In Rochester, it was the first measurable Halloween snowfall since 1995 and the second since the fabled 1991 snow and ice event that devastated the area.

If you’re planning on venturing out this evening to participate in Halloween festivities, be sure to dress warmly! Temperatures will cool from the low 30s in the late afternoon to the mid-20s in the middle part of the evening. Thankfully, the winds will be quite a bit lighter in the evening hours, so it won’t be as miserable as it could be outside. Wind chill values this evening will be in the teens and low 20s. Overnight readings will be in the upper teens under mainly clear skies.

Warmer air will begin to work its way into the region on Wednesday. We’ll have thin clouds and occasional sunshine throughout the day while a gusty south breeze works to pull in that warm air. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the 20s.

Thursday looks like a fairly pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and a slight westerly breeze expected. High temperatures will be in the low 40s, likely the first time we will have reached the 40-degree mark since last Friday morning!

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s with a slight southwest breeze and filtered sunshine.

A couple of storm systems will move through the area between the weekend and early next week, bringing cloud cover and chances for light rain to the area. There will be a chance of light rain showers on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-40s and a brisk north breeze.

A few spotty rain showers will be possible on Sunday and Monday before a storm system brings a better chance of light rain next Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Sunday before readings cool to the upper 30s and low 40s for the upcoming week.

