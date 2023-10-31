DNR reminds hunters about safety ahead of firearm deer opener

Deer hunters can participate in the chronic wasting disease surveillance program this fall.
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT
St. Paul, Minn. (GRAY) – Firearm deer season kicks off November 4 for hunters, and as with any other year, the Minnesota DNR is advising preparation and care when out in the woods.

“Firearms deer season is a long-standing tradition within the state of Minnesota,” said Major Robert Gorecki with the DNR, “we have a lot of families, a lot of multi-generation families going out participating as a family and hunting deer.”

Gorecki said there’s always good reason to remind hunters of firearm safety ahead of the season.

“We have a lot of first-time hunters and a lot of seasoned experienced veteran hunters. But we always want to remind people that safety is number one,” he said.

Situational awareness is the number one best practice while out in the woods.

“You need to be very careful and be very thoughtful about when you’re going to take that shot where you are making sure that it’s safe,” Gorecki said.

According to Gorecki, they boil safety down to four main points: muzzle control, treating the firearm like it’s always loaded, being sure of your target, and keeping your finger off the trigger unless you intend to fire.

State law also requires at least 50% of your outfit to be blaze orange, but the more coverage the better.

“It is state law that everybody that is out field hunting deer during the firearms deer season wears blaze orange, and we tell people the more the better,” said Gorecki.

In recent years it’s also become important to protect deer populations as well.

“[Chronic Wasting Disease] affects our wild deer population,” said Erik Hildebrand with the DNR, “we want to do everything we can to help manage the disease, but also prevent it from spreading to new areas.”

Regulations on testing and carcass removal are in place in several prominent zones, so it’s important to keep an eye on the rules for where you hunt.

“Make sure you know what deer permit area you’re in because some deer permit areas in the state will have a mandatory CWD sample requirement tied to it and others don’t,” he said.

You can find a full list of information about CWD and regulations for your area on the DNR’s website.

