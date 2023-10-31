Crash sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Car Crash
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VIOLA TWP., Minn. (KTTC) – A Menomonie, Wisconsin woman is in the hospital with what Minnesota State Patrol says are life-threatening injuries after a crash Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m.

Kathleen Michaud, 65, was transported to Mayo Clinic St. Marys.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bruce Ihrke, 69, of Plainview was driving a Dodge Ram truck north on MN Highway 42 while a Chevy Volt car, driven by 40-year-old Kimberly Oconnor collided near the intersection of 65th Street Northeast.

Michaud was the passenger in the Chevy Volt.

Oconnor, along with a 13-year-old boy and 4 -year-old boy were all taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Patrol notes the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Ihrke was not injured in the crash.

