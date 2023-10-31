American Cancer Society Hope Lodge hosts unique ‘Trick-or-Treat’ event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge hosted a one-of-a-kind Halloween event on Tuesday afternoon.

The organization invited childhood cancer patients from local healthcare networks to come trick-or-treating.

Hope Lodge guests, who are also cancer patients, handed out candy to the young visitors.

Senior Manager Michaela Freyler said this event is the first of its kind.

”I am just really excited that our guests here get the opportunity to share their environment here and extend some fun and have some sense of normalcy through a very difficult time of their own.”

Hope Lodge said it plans to make this an annual Halloween tradition.

