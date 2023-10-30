Vikings confirm QB Cousins has torn Achilles tendon

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with what was feared to be a torn Achilles, has had that diagnosis confirmed Monday.

The Vikings posted the news on X, saying Cousins underwent an MRI Monday morning to confirm the Achilles tear.

The timeline and details of his surgery are to be determined this week, according to the team.

Cousins is now out for the season.

The Vikings went on to finish Sunday’s game against the Packers with Jaren Hall at QB and winning 24-10 at Lambeau Field.

Cousins will finish the 2023 season completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins underwent an MRI this morning at Twin Cities Orthopedics that confirmed an Achilles tendon tear.



The timeline and details of his upcoming surgery will be determined this week. The team will continue to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/8rXFyGtCZV — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.