Vikings confirm QB Cousins has torn Achilles tendon

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with what was feared to be a torn Achilles, has had that diagnosis confirmed Monday.

The Vikings posted the news on X, saying Cousins underwent an MRI Monday morning to confirm the Achilles tear.

The timeline and details of his surgery are to be determined this week, according to the team.

Cousins is now out for the season.

The Vikings went on to finish Sunday’s game against the Packers with Jaren Hall at QB and winning 24-10 at Lambeau Field.

Cousins will finish the 2023 season completing 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns.

