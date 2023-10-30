University of Minnesota College of Education and Human Development education policy breakfast

U of M CEHD Policy Breakfast
U of M CEHD Policy Breakfast(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The University of Minnesota College of Education and Human Development hosted an education policy breakfast and panel on Monday, October 30, to discuss the use of statewide tests that are used to measure student achievement in Minnesota schools because leaders said Minnesota has a large achievement gap when it comes to race.

Regional superintendents, principals, school board members, state lawmakers and others joined the conversation to propose solutions. There was even a panel of speakers including the U of M Rochester’s Chancellor Lori Carrell, Rochester’s superintendent Kent Pekel, his wife, the executive director of education leadership with U of M, Katie Pekel and other leaders.

“I think people have questions and actually great ideas,” Katie Pekel said. “On things like funding early learning, not testing kids as often or sampling kids when we test them verses testing all kids.”

She said they are fortunate to have a commissioner of education who is in touch with the schools and knows what they need to be doing for the kids.

