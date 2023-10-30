Rochester Trunk-or-Treat event to benefit veteran groups

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The local POW/MIA Riders Association is among the veterans organizations to benefit from a Halloween event sponsored by Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse.

Business, food trucks and community members are welcome to set up a trunk and help support the event. It’s going on from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. October 31 in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot.

The fun will include music, bounce houses, food and, of course, candy. Free hot coca, hot cider and s’mores will also be provided to the public.

