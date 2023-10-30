Preston Veterans Home looks ahead to December opening

Preston Veterans Home
Preston Veterans Home(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Preston Veterans home is nearing completion and is expected to open in December.

It’s built on top of a 15-acre bluff top surrounded by a forest at 1112 Overlook Dr.

The project is ten years in the making. It’s part of three homes that will serve aging veterans in the state. The other homes are being built Bemidji and Montevideo.

Administrator David Dunn said the building was made possible thanks to the residents of Preston. The projects also received more than $80 million in federal VA funds. Also, in 2018, the Minnesota Legislature allocated $33 million toward the cost of the projects.

“There’s been folks in the community that have worked on this project for ten years,” Dunn said. “They would have monthly community meetings, at the local serviceman’s club. They would go up to the capitol. They raised over $1 million to get these things started. So, it’s been a labor of love for a long time.”

The 55,000 sq. foot facility will house 54 veterans. There are three wings named after different counties, including Olmsted, Mower, and Fillmore. Each one will house 18 residents with private rooms, each with a private bathroom. Each wing also has a commercial-grade kitchens which are equipped for people in wheelchairs to navigate.

The building also features a spa, barbershop, and meditation room. The room features a 100-year-old-stained glass window that was donated by a veterans home in Minneapolis.

“It’s a beautiful room to just sit in. There’s no TV, no phones, it’s just somewhere where you can just sit and be quiet,” Dunn said.

The building features fireplaces and the aesthetic is soft gray colors with clean lines. A lot of the artwork is locally sourced or donated. There will be a library with donated books, too.

“Now, it looks like a home that’s ready to be moved into,” Dunn said.

Dunn said the projected opening date is December 11. He said at first, 24 residents will be admitted and then the rest will move in. He said there are currently more than 100 people on the waiting list.

Dunn said the home is still hiring and its currently in need of nurses and certified nursing assistants. If interested in applying, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Rochester Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville

Latest News

Just Between Friends Fashion Show
Man arrested for appearing to live in stolen RV, not cooperating with deputies
Former Subway employee steals from Stewartville business
Man found dead in Silver Lake Park