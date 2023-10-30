Preston Veterans Home looks ahead to December opening

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Preston Veterans home is nearing completion and is expected to open in December.

It’s built on top of a 15-acre bluff top surrounded by a forest at 1112 Overlook Dr.

The project is ten years in the making. It’s part of three homes that will serve aging veterans in the state. The other homes are being built Bemidji and Montevideo.

Administrator David Dunn said the building was made possible thanks to the residents of Preston. The projects also received more than $80 million in federal VA funds. Also, in 2018, the Minnesota Legislature allocated $33 million toward the cost of the projects.

“There’s been folks in the community that have worked on this project for ten years,” Dunn said. “They would have monthly community meetings, at the local serviceman’s club. They would go up to the capitol. They raised over $1 million to get these things started. So, it’s been a labor of love for a long time.”

The 55,000 sq. foot facility will house 54 veterans. There are three wings named after different counties, including Olmsted, Mower, and Fillmore. Each one will house 18 residents with private rooms, each with a private bathroom. Each wing also has a commercial-grade kitchens which are equipped for people in wheelchairs to navigate.

The building also features a spa, barbershop, and meditation room. The room features a 100-year-old-stained glass window that was donated by a veterans home in Minneapolis.

“It’s a beautiful room to just sit in. There’s no TV, no phones, it’s just somewhere where you can just sit and be quiet,” Dunn said.

The building features fireplaces and the aesthetic is soft gray colors with clean lines. A lot of the artwork is locally sourced or donated. There will be a library with donated books, too.

“Now, it looks like a home that’s ready to be moved into,” Dunn said.

Dunn said the projected opening date is December 11. He said at first, 24 residents will be admitted and then the rest will move in. He said there are currently more than 100 people on the waiting list.

Dunn said the home is still hiring and its currently in need of nurses and certified nursing assistants. If interested in applying, click here.

