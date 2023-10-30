Olmsted County Public Health Services launches pasteurized donor human milk program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) started a program to provide another milk source for breastfeeding families in need.

This program provides pasteurized breast milk to parents who are registered. The project was launched in September but has been in the works for more than a year.

Public Health Nurse Manager Kristina Collins said the program helps a total of 50 local families.

She said the donor milk is a free and safe option for any parent in need.

“We are hoping that with this pilot project we gain some community awareness and we gain community excitement around providing this service right in our community versus having families needing to travel and at times pay a large amount for gaining access to this food for their baby.”

If you would like to register for this program, you can call the Healthy Children and Families (HCF) program at (507)-328-7570 or the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program at (507)-328-7555.

