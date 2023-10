ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 57-year-old man was found dead at Silver Lake Park Friday evening just after 7:30 p.m.

A friend went to go visit the man, when he was found deceased in a tent.

When police arrived, no trauma to the man was found.

Drugs were also not found in the tent.

The man was considered homeless.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.