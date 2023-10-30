Man arrested for stealing vehicle at same apartment complex as shooting Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was responding to a shooting at the Quarters Apartments Friday, another man was arrested for stealing a vehicle.

RPD says 21-year-old Christian Russ of Rochester was allegedly “prowling around” cars when he stole a white Buick LeSabre and left the apartment complex.

Russ was allegedly drunk at the time of the theft and would not stop the vehicle when chased by police.

According to RPD, Russ allegedly drove away from police until the car hit a curb on 4th St. SE and “became disabled,” where he got out of the vehicle and walked away before eventually lying on the ground.

Officers were able to place him under arrest from there.

Russ is charged with 4th-degree DWI and motor vehicle theft.

