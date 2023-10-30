Man arrested for stealing vehicle at same apartment complex as shooting Friday

Shot of police lights.
Shot of police lights.(KTIV)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While the Rochester Police Department (RPD) was responding to a shooting at the Quarters Apartments Friday, another man was arrested for stealing a vehicle.

RPD says 21-year-old Christian Russ of Rochester was allegedly “prowling around” cars when he stole a white Buick LeSabre and left the apartment complex.

Russ was allegedly drunk at the time of the theft and would not stop the vehicle when chased by police.

According to RPD, Russ allegedly drove away from police until the car hit a curb on 4th St. SE and “became disabled,” where he got out of the vehicle and walked away before eventually lying on the ground.

Officers were able to place him under arrest from there.

Russ is charged with 4th-degree DWI and motor vehicle theft.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Image courtesy MGN
Rochester Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
Roger Laverne Crews
Man arrested for murder of Iowa woman

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes during the first half of an NFL football game...
Vikings confirm QB Cousins has torn Achilles tendon
Handcuffs image
Man arrested after being found in stolen RV, not complying with deputies
A man was found dead at Silver Lake Park Friday.
Man found dead at Silver Lake Park
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville