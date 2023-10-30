Man arrested after being found in stolen RV, not complying with deputies

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was arrested after being found in a stolen Recreational Vehicle (RV) at Storage Rentals of America in NE Rochester.

Police responded after a manager called Friday afternoon saying an RV was on the grounds that didn’t belong there with a generator hooked up, appearing as if someone had been living in it.

When deputies arrived and ran the license plate number on the RV, it showed the RV was stolen.

Jeremy Kirkham, 46, of Rochester, allegedly initially refused to come to the door but eventually opened the door.

When Kirkham opened the door, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) Deputies told him he was under arrest where a struggle ensued as Kirkham allegedly pulled back and resisted arrest.

Authorities say Kirkham was taken into custody and no one was injured.

The RV is a 1979 Winnebago Motor Home.

OCSO says the RV was sold to Watson Recycling and was sitting by Watson’s gate when someone had taken it.

The RV has been returned to Watson Recycling.

Kirkham is charged with possession and receiving stolen property and obstruction of the legal process.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

