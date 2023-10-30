Light snow, cold winds tonight; A frigid Halloween is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We started the day with the coldest temperatures since March across the area. Rochester registered a low of 19 degrees at the airport. Since then temperatures have warmed quite a bit with the help of late October sunshine. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-30s and a chilly west breeze that will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

Clouds will thicken this evening as a storm system approaches from the northwest. Light snow will develop in the late evening and periods of snow will continue to impact the area overnight. Winds will become rather strong, turning from the west to the northwest during the night, gusting to 30 miles per hour. Up to an inch of snowfall will be possible tonight in some spots locally with overnight low temperatures in the mid-20s. Wind chill values will be in the 20s for the most part.

Light snow will taper off by mid-morning Tuesday with sunshine returning promptly in the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-30s with gusty northwest winds that will slowly subside in the afternoon.

It’s going to be a frigid evening for Halloween trick-or-treating Tuesday. Expect mainly clear skies with temperatures easing back to the mid-20s and wind chill values will be in the teens.

A warmer air mass will begin to work its way into the region on Wednesday. We can expect partly sunny skies during the day with a brisk southwest breeze, and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

After a mostly sunny and slightly warmer Thursday, A storm system will bring thicker clouds and a chance of light rain Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

The weekend will feature extra cloud cover with a few stray showers in the area at times, but temperatures will be several degrees warmer than the start of the week. Expect seasonally cool readings in the upper 40s and a cool westerly breeze on both Saturday and Sunday.

