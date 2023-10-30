Light snow chance tonight; Warmer weather ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking the chance of light snowfall overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Light snow could impact the morning commute on Tuesday.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Pockets of light snow will be possible into early Tuesday morning. Right now, our best window for snowfall will be from 4-8 a.m. for SE MN and NE IA. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor, but some slick spots could be possible Tuesday morning.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall amounts should stay around 1″ or less for most of the region. I think we’re looking at a couple of quick bursts of snowfall.

Trick or Treat (KTTC)

Temperatures for trick or treat will be chilly! Temperatures will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s with breezy conditions. Wind chills are expected to drop into the lower 20s for most of the evening.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will stay in the 30s on Wednesday with overcast skies. Highs will finally warm near seasonal averages by the weekend with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Dry conditions are likely through the rest of the week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.