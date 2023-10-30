Gov. Reynolds announces $6.5 million in Destination Iowa funding

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds(WGEM)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) announced a new $6.5 million in funding for Destination Iowa, Monday.

The funds will be used in a grant initiative program to bolster tourism and quality of life.

The initiative for grants launched in 2022 through federal funding and now is a state-funded initiative after the state legislature approved it in 2023.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved the Destination Iowa guidelines and procedures at its board meeting Friday.

Funds will be awarded to projects investing in what the governor calls “vertical infrastructure” such as land acquisition and construction, recreational trails and water trails. Reynolds says the goals is for Iowa communities to create or support lasting opportunities to attract visitors and enhance quality of life for residents, which in turn will boost local economies.

“Destination Iowa has inspired communities statewide to dream big about projects that will give tourists a reason to explore and newcomers a reason to call Iowa home,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This initiative has advanced 46 projects across the state so far, activating more than $480 million in total investment. Support from the state will open this opportunity for even more communities to boost tourism and quality of life while raising the profile of our state.”

Applicants that have not been awarded money from the federal funds for Destination Iowa or other programs intended to support community attraction projects after July 1, 2018 will be given priority.

Eligible applicants include cities, counties and not-for-profit organizations.

Pre-applications will be accepted on a rolling basis from October 23, 2023 through January 31, 2024 by filling out a form on IEDA’s website.  From there, applicants will be invited to apply for the full application with the final application due March 1, 2024.

The IEDA Board will make funding recommendations during its April 2024 board meeting.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Rochester Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville

Latest News

Preston Veterans Home
Preston Veterans Home looks ahead to December opening
Just Between Friends Fashion Show
Man arrested for appearing to live in stolen RV, not cooperating with deputies
Former Subway employee steals from Stewartville business