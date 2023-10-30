Gov. Reynolds announces $6.5 million in Destination Iowa funding

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) announced a new $6.5 million in funding for Destination Iowa, Monday.

The funds will be used in a grant initiative program to bolster tourism and quality of life.

The initiative for grants launched in 2022 through federal funding and now is a state-funded initiative after the state legislature approved it in 2023.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved the Destination Iowa guidelines and procedures at its board meeting Friday.

Funds will be awarded to projects investing in what the governor calls “vertical infrastructure” such as land acquisition and construction, recreational trails and water trails. Reynolds says the goals is for Iowa communities to create or support lasting opportunities to attract visitors and enhance quality of life for residents, which in turn will boost local economies.

“Destination Iowa has inspired communities statewide to dream big about projects that will give tourists a reason to explore and newcomers a reason to call Iowa home,” said Gov. Reynolds. “This initiative has advanced 46 projects across the state so far, activating more than $480 million in total investment. Support from the state will open this opportunity for even more communities to boost tourism and quality of life while raising the profile of our state.”

Applicants that have not been awarded money from the federal funds for Destination Iowa or other programs intended to support community attraction projects after July 1, 2018 will be given priority.

Eligible applicants include cities, counties and not-for-profit organizations.

Pre-applications will be accepted on a rolling basis from October 23, 2023 through January 31, 2024 by filling out a form on IEDA’s website. From there, applicants will be invited to apply for the full application with the final application due March 1, 2024.

The IEDA Board will make funding recommendations during its April 2024 board meeting.

