First ‘Stretch Zone’ studio opens in Rochester

Stretch Zone Logo
Stretch Zone Logo(PRNewswire)
By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new wellness facility called ‘Stretch Zone’ will host their grand opening ceremony on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

According to the studio’s owner Steven Eng, Stretch Zone provides practitioner-assisted stretching services that increase your range of movement.

He said the process uses a patented table and helps customers feel more flexible.

“I had my share of ailments whether it is plantar fasciitis, lower back discomfort or pain, and pelvic hip tilt. This has really helped my body work or function more properly and be able to do it with less pain.”

Rochester Stretch Zone Owner Steven Eng

Eng said the stretching sessions prevent injury and is helpful for everyone.

Stretch Zone is open every day. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can book for a free 30-minute stretch through its website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Rochester Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville

Latest News

Olmsted County Public Health Services launches pasteurized donor human milk program
Olmsted County Public Health Services launches pasteurized donor human milk program
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds announces $6.5 million in Destination Iowa funding
Preston Veterans Home
Preston Veterans Home looks ahead to December opening
Just Between Friends Fashion Show