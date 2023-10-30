First ‘Stretch Zone’ studio opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new wellness facility called ‘Stretch Zone’ will host their grand opening ceremony on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

According to the studio’s owner Steven Eng, Stretch Zone provides practitioner-assisted stretching services that increase your range of movement.

He said the process uses a patented table and helps customers feel more flexible.

“I had my share of ailments whether it is plantar fasciitis, lower back discomfort or pain, and pelvic hip tilt. This has really helped my body work or function more properly and be able to do it with less pain.”

Eng said the stretching sessions prevent injury and is helpful for everyone.

Stretch Zone is open every day. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can book for a free 30-minute stretch through its website.

