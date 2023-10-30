Drag Queen Halloween taking center stage in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Leave the dressing up to the Rochester Girls and celebrate Halloween with a late night drag show.

CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar will host the October 31 party, with Allota Shots, Jayda Clyne, Sidonia Dudval and special guests. The Rochester Girls were guests on Midwest Access Monday including Lacey D. Clynne, Smoque, Crave Director Cory Henkel and General Manager Nick Plowman.

Table reservations are recommended for the 8 p.m. dinner and drag show, followed by a post-show happy hour.

