Chilly start to the week; Isolated snow chances late Monday

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cold and snowy conditions on Saturday ended up setting a couple of records for Rochester, including setting a new record snowfall and tying the record-cold high temperature for the day.

Record daily snowfall
Record daily snowfall(KTTC)
Record cold high temperature
Record cold high temperature(KTTC)

Today, we ended the weekend on a chilly note with clouds gradually clearing throughout the afternoon. Clearing skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the low 20s. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 8 pm until 8 am Monday for Wabasha, Winona, and Houston counties. A hard freeze is likely in those counties tonight and will end the growing season. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning(KTTC)

Another chilly day is on tap for the start of the work week Monday with afternoon highs in the mid-30s. A mix of sun and clouds are expected with breezy winds at 10-15 mph out of the west. Afternoon temperatures will continue to remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal Tuesday and Wednesday with strong winds at 15-25 mph. If you plan to do any Trick-or-Treating on Tuesday for Halloween, you’ll want to plan around the costumes and add extra layers to stay warm. High temperatures are only expected to be in the mid-30s Tuesday with temperatures expected to cool into the upper 20s once the sun sets.

Temperature trend this week
Temperature trend this week(KTTC)

Temperatures will gradually warm to more seasonal levels by the late week, returning to the low 40s on Thursday. Afternoon highs will feel much more seasonal in the upper 40s by Friday. Conditions are expected to remain seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Upcoming rain and snow chances
Upcoming rain and snow chances(KTTC)

Precipitation chances will be limited throughout the week. The next best chance for snow will be Monday night into early Tuesday with stray to isolated snow showers as a quick-moving system passes through the Upper Midwest. By the weekend, our area could see the chance of a few stray to isolated rain showers.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

