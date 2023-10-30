Celebrating ‘Day of the Dead’ at the Paramount Theater

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) –The community is invited to a special celebration at the Paramount Theater honoring ‘Dia de los Muertos’ (Day of the Dead) on Sat. Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students. Kids under four are free.

Dia de los Muertos is celebrated in many Latin American cultures from Nov. 1-2 to honor and remember family members who have died. The celebration at the Paramount Theatre will feature music from Los Rebeldes, food, face painting and more.

Los Rebeldes performed on Midwest Access Monday and talked more about the event.

If you would like more information, you can check out the website here.

