Former employee arrested for stealing money at Subway in Stewartville

A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was arrested for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm that went off at the restaurant, located on 100 Main Street South, at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies noticed the front door was unlocked. The register was partially opened and the safe was also open.

No one was in the restaurant when deputies responded.

They worked with the managers and looked at security footage.

Store managers were able to identify the suspect as a former employee, Victor Sanchez, 20, of Stewartville.

Sanchez was let go as an employee a few months prior.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest him at the residence he was staying at on Sunday, October 29. He admitted to the theft.

He still had a key to get into the restaurant and knew the passcode to get into the safe and the register.

$565 dollars was taken.

He is set to be arraigned Monday for 3rd degree burglary and theft.

