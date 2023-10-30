Bridge replacement on County Road 107 in Olmsted County Monday

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) –Construction for a bridge replacement in Olmsted County begins.

The $912,000 project is happening at the bridge on County Road 107 that connects to County Road 152.

This is about 10 minutes Northwest of Dover.

Officials say County Road 107 will be closed, starting Monday, for the duration of the replacement, so drivers will want to use an alternative route.

Work is set to be finished by May 2024.

