Bridge replacement on County Road 107 in Olmsted County Monday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) –Construction for a bridge replacement in Olmsted County begins.

The $912,000 project is happening at the bridge on County Road 107 that connects to County Road 152.

This is about 10 minutes Northwest of Dover.

Officials say County Road 107 will be closed, starting Monday, for the duration of the replacement, so drivers will want to use an alternative route.

Work is set to be finished by May 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
Image courtesy MGN
Rochester Police investigate shooting at a local apartment complex
Roger Laverne Crews
Man arrested for murder of Iowa woman
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England

Latest News

Winona Fire Chief Curt Bittle will retire on October 30 after 31 years with the Winona Fire...
Winona Fire Chief to retire October 30
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Walz says this order will open up job opportunities for people, expand the state’s workforce...
Gov. Walz to sign exec order eliminating 4-year college degree requirement for most state government jobs
Officials say County Road 107 will be closed, starting Monday, for the duration of the...
Bridge replacement on County Road 107 in Olmsted County Monday
Crash scene.
Authorities respond to motorcycle crash