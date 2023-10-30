Be proactive and beat what experts call “Hibernation Syndrome”

Seasonal Depression
Seasonal Depression(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the seasons change and the days get shorter, some are impacted by what experts are calling “Hibernation Syndrome.” According to a Mayo Clinic professional who spoke with KTTC, it causes excessive sleeping and reduced activity leading to a fall and winter depression onset.

Dr. Craig Sawchuk, Professor of Psychology at Mayo Clinic, said one contributor is where someone lives. Rates are higher for those farther from the equator than in sunnier climates. Certain brain regions in charge of one’s sleep/wake cycle are negatively impacted when there is a decrease in light.

“As the days get shorter, it’s not uncommon for all of us to slow down a little bit,” he said. “There’s a certain percentage of the populations it tends to impact more, and they struggle more.”

To be proactive in tackling seasonal depression head on, Sawchuk said it is important to maintain a normal sleep/wake cycle even when someone feels like sleeping more or laying around. A lifestyle change is needed to adapt to exercising in colder weather by finding indoor activities.

“Seasonal depression impacts about five percent of the population,” he said. “We are much more vulnerable in seeing this pattern show up in our 20s and 30s, so it tends to happen earlier in life.”

Sawchuk said other ways to minimize seasonal depression is to use non-invasive light box within the first hour of waking or even consult with a family doctor about anti-depressant medications until spring and summer when those symptoms could resolve with more daylight.

