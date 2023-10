NEAR STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – First responders were on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Olmsted County.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. on Highway 63 at the interchange with I-90.

So far no word on any injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

