UPDATE: Former UMD Bulldog hockey player Adam Johnson dies while playing overseas

8 A.M. SUNDAY UPDATE: The Nottingham Panthers have confirmed that former UMD Bulldog and Hibbing native Adam Johnson has died following a major medical emergency he suffered while playing a hockey game overseas.

The Panthers shared the news on the team’s Facebook page Sunday morning.

Adam Johnson, 29, took a skate blade to his neck during the Elite Ice Hockey League’s Nottingham Panthers game against the Sheffield Steelers on Saturday. He tragically passed away afterward.

“The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time,” the team shared in a statement on Facebook.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing,” they continued.

Johnson’s team has postponed several upcoming games following the tragedy.

Johnson spent 13 games over parts of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks. He had a goal and three assists for the Penguins.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the life of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon,” the Penguins said Sunday morning in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family.”

Johnson played college hockey at Minnesota-Duluth, helping the Bulldogs reach two NCAA tournaments. He scored an overtime game-winner in the 2017 tournament, sending Minnesota-Duluth to the Frozen Four by beating Boston University.

He also played for three American Hockey League clubs during his career, was in Germany with the Augsburg Panther in 2022-23, then agreed to join Nottingham for the 2023-24 campaign.

“The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances. Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”

Johnson grew up playing for the Hibbing Bluejackets and in 2013 was a Minnesota Mr. Hockey finalist.

He went on to play for the UMD Bulldogs from 2015-17 before being drafted in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Our thoughts are with Adam Johnson, his family, friends, and teammates. Bulldog Country is sending our best wishes following his injury tonight with the Nottingham Panthers and hoping for a positive update. pic.twitter.com/bArQSM5dyo — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) October 28, 2023

