Stewartville United Methodist Church celebrates Harvest Festival

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Stewartville United Methodist Church celebrated Halloween indoors with their annual Harvest Festival event on Sunday morning.

The event involved family-friendly activities such as bowling, mini-golf, a bake sale, and a petting zoo.

The church’s fellowship hall was lined with decorated tables for participants to trick or treat at.

“When I started in my role, Director of Outreach, we just wanted to make sure that the events we do actually are reaching out into the community, so we added a lot more activities and food to hopefully bring in some more community members. This year, I did see a lot of families that I didn’t know I hadn’t seen before, so yeah. I think it starts at church folks and then they spread the word.”

The ‘Trunk or Treat’ was moved inside the hall due to weather.

