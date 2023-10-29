Sports Extra 10/28

Sports Extra 10/28(KTTC)
By Julian Mitchell and Nik Speliopoulos
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Segment 1 Includes:

- 4 John Marshall vs. 1 Owatonna

- 4 Faribault vs. 1 Kasson-Mantorville

- 3 Winona vs. 2 Byron

- 4 Lake City vs. 1 Stewartville

Segment 2 Includes:

- 6 La Crescent vs. 2 Lourdes

- 4 Goodhue vs. 1 Fillmore Central

- 3 Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. 2 Bethlehem Academy

- 4 Houston vs. 1 Kingsland

- 3 Spring Grove vs. 2 LeRoy-Ostrander

Segment 3 Includes:

- Section 4AA and 2AA Scores

- 8 RCTC Women’s Soccer vs. 1 Delta College Midwest District Semifinals

