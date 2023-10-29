Man arrested for murder of Iowa woman

Roger Laverne Crews
Roger Laverne Crews(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WODEN, IOWA (KTTC) – A man was arrested Saturday in Hancock County and charged with first degree murder after law enforcement found the body of a woman in a residence.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Laverne Crews Jr., 56, was arrested at the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota without incident.

Authorities said deputies found Karen Abby Crews, 56, dead in her house when they visited for a welfare check. Karen and Roger were separated and living apart.

The investigation is ongoing.

This investigation is being conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Additional assistance was provided by the Iowa State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department, and Hancock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are...
UPDATE: Authorities identify victim, rule shooting a homicide as suspect search continues
Image courtesy MGN
Rochester Police investigate shooting at a local apartment complex
fire
Crews respond to fire at Rochester car wash
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Reports: Matthew Perry dead of apparent drowning
Brighter Tomorrows hosts its first-ever cornhole tournament fundraiser
Brighter Tomorrows hosts its first-ever cornhole tournament fundraiser
Munchkin
Mayo Clinic introduces miniature therapy horse