Man arrested for murder of Iowa woman

WODEN, IOWA (KTTC) – A man was arrested Saturday in Hancock County and charged with first degree murder after law enforcement found the body of a woman in a residence.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Roger Laverne Crews Jr., 56, was arrested at the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota without incident.

Authorities said deputies found Karen Abby Crews, 56, dead in her house when they visited for a welfare check. Karen and Roger were separated and living apart.

The investigation is ongoing.

This investigation is being conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Additional assistance was provided by the Iowa State Patrol, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Police Department, and Hancock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

