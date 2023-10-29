Light snow showers this evening; Well-below normal temps continue

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Say it isn’t snow! Many of us saw our first snowflakes of the season Saturday as flurries and light snow showers arrived during the mid-afternoon. Flurries and light snow showers will continue across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa through this evening, wrapping up before 10 p.m. Minor snowfall amounts up to half an inch of snow is possible. Any snowfall that does stick will accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. Watch out for slick spots on bridges and overpasses this evening. Reduced visibility is also possible while snow is falling. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid-20s with cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Hour by hour forecast
Hour by hour forecast(KTTC)

High pressure regains control of the Upper Midwest Sunday, bringing a quiet weather pattern back to the region. Cloudy skies will remain with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be chilly in the mid-30s.

Well-below-normal temperatures will continue in our area as we start off the new work week. High temperatures will stay in the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday before warming into the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to return to more seasonal levels in the mid to upper 40s Thursday and Friday.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

A few stray to isolated rain and snow chances are possible in our area over the upcoming week. Stray to isolated snow showers are possible on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region with stray to isolated rain chances Friday and Saturday.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

