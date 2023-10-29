Kirk Cousins goes down with injury as Vikings beat Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Devin Fry
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Vikings may have beaten their division rival Green Bay Packers, but there’s a bit of a cloud hanging over that win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked early in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s 24-10 win over Green Bay And was almost immediately Ruled out with an ankle injury.

It’s been reported that he suffered an Achilles injury. He’s set to have an MRI shortly.

Jaren Hall finished the game at QB for the Vikings to help them improve to 4-4 on the season. They’ll head To Atlanta to play the Falcons next Sunday.

