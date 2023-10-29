Experts project natural gas prices to decrease; cheaper heating bills for Minnesotans this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Energy Resources said the average residential customer will be saving $23 a month this winter with their heating bills.

According to its spokesperson Alison Trouy, one of the reasons for the natural gas price decrease is because of the increase in supply compared to last winter.

She said, “In general, natural gas has been pretty low-priced, but last year we saw a big spike because of supply and demand, and the war in Ukraine that made a big impact.”

Trouy said she does not think natural gas prices will be going up in the short term. She said the Minnesota Energy Resources uses multiple methods of supplying to keep the lowest price possible with no mark-ups.

“We buy natural gas in the summer when it is priced the lowest and store it for our customers. We also lock in fixed contracts and we buy gas off of the smart market. So, that combination of things really helps to reduce the risk for our customers,” she said.

Trouy said customers can further reduce their gas prices by opening their blinds to let sunlight into their house or sealing any cracks or gaps in the house.

She said Minnesota Energy Resources offers help if there is difficulty covering gas costs.

“We have a number of options available including energy assistance, flexible payment plans, and something called budget billing which helps kind of get rid of those peaks and valleys over the entire year.”

If you need assistance, you can reach out to the Minnesota Energy Resources by calling its 24-hour residential service phone number at (800)-889-9508 or visiting their website.

