Eagles Cancer Telethon auditions begin

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Auditions for 2024′s Eagles Cancer Telethon began Sunday afternoon at the Rochester Eagles Club.

This year’s telethon will be its 70th anniversary airing live on KTTC January 13th and 14th at the Mayo Civic Center.

Sunday’s audition included performers such as dancers, singers, and musicians.

If you would like to participate, there is another audition on November 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Club.

”It’s been going on for 70 years well before i was around, so I remember this show from when I was very little up until I am very old now. So, it is exciting to be a part of such a tradition in the Rochester community.”

