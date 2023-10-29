Eagles Cancer Telethon auditions begin

Eagles Caner Telethon audition starts Sunday afternoon
Eagles Caner Telethon audition starts Sunday afternoon(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Auditions for 2024′s Eagles Cancer Telethon began Sunday afternoon at the Rochester Eagles Club.

This year’s telethon will be its 70th anniversary airing live on KTTC January 13th and 14th at the Mayo Civic Center.

Sunday’s audition included performers such as dancers, singers, and musicians.

If you would like to participate, there is another audition on November 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Club.

”It’s been going on for 70 years well before i was around, so I remember this show from when I was very little up until I am very old now. So, it is exciting to be a part of such a tradition in the Rochester community.”

Eagles Cancer Telethon Executive Producer Ben Mulholland

To learn more about the telethon, auditions or to donate to the Eagles Cancer Telethon, click here.

Contact James Skifter at jskifter@kttc.com or call (507)-951-0449 with questions.

