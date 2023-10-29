Cloudy skies and cold temperatures again

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are experiencing weather déjà vu here in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa this morning: cloudy skies and low temperatures in the 20s here across Olmsted County. The radar has indicated snow in the region for many counties this morning, but here in Rochester, the snow is not making it to the ground. If you are seeing snow it is more than likely a few flurries. Today overcast skies will persist with winds out of the NW at 10 mph. Highs today will be in the mid to low 30s.

Sunday Outlook (KTTC)

The latest model updates are now indicating a small chance for stray flurries tonight around the 10 o’clock hour. Overnight you can expect decreasing cloud coverage in Olmsted County with temperatures in the low 20s. The NWS has issued a Freeze Warning for Wabasha and Winona counties. If you still have any fall plants it’s best to bring them in tonight so they don’t freeze. Monday looks to have more sunshine in the forecast with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Freeze Warning Tonight (KTTC)

For most of this week, you can expect cold temperatures until the next weathermaker progresses closer to our area on Monday night. After the cold front on Tuesday, winds will shift to a more southern flow allowing for us to steadily warm up this week. We are expected to be around the average high temperature by Friday.

Temperature Planner (KTTC)

The next chance for some flurries, other than tonight, will be on Monday night and into Tuesday morning for isolated to stray flurries and light snow. As for rainfall chances you can expect some stray chances Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Precipitation Forecast (KTTC)

Enjoy more sunshine this week and Halloween on Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.