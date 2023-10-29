Brighter Tomorrows hosts its first-ever cornhole tournament fundraiser

By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The nonprofit Brighter Tomorrows continues its work to bring aid to families impacted by childhood cancer with its annual fundraiser.

This year, the organization chose to hold a cornhole tournament in partnership with Powers Ventures. The ‘Hitting Holes and Reaching Goals’ fundraiser helps to provide aid the organization with future events and projects.

The nonprofit was founded in 2007 by four mothers whose children faced cancer, and for Brighter Tomorrows’ co-founder Liz Canan, it felt great to see the community come out to support their cause.

“It means so much to me personally and to the organization to see the continued support that we have from the community,” Canan said. “Just to help us continue our work its extremely gratifying and very heart warming, and I am deeply appreciative to everyone that has come out today or that couldn’t come out but has supported the event.”

The fundraiser ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and featured the day-long cornhole tournament, a trunk or treat, raffles, face painting, a photo booth, and more.

