Upcoming Rochester event to help people protect themselves from scams, cybersecurity threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A free event is coming up in Rochester that aims to help people better protect themselves from scams and cybersecurity threats.

125 Live Technical Advisor Kathryn Helwig will present on the topic at First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. Monday, October 30th.

She’ll zero in on security relating to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, investment schemes, technical support schemes, and impersonation scams.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers suggest bringing along a family member or friend who might benefit from hearing the information.

First Presbyterian is located at 512 3rd St. SW.

