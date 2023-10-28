Upcoming Rochester event to help people protect themselves from scams, cybersecurity threats

(KTVF Archive)
By Caitlin Alexander
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A free event is coming up in Rochester that aims to help people better protect themselves from scams and cybersecurity threats.

125 Live Technical Advisor Kathryn Helwig will present on the topic at First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. Monday, October 30th.

She’ll zero in on security relating to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, investment schemes, technical support schemes, and impersonation scams.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers suggest bringing along a family member or friend who might benefit from hearing the information.

First Presbyterian is located at 512 3rd St. SW.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene on Highway 14 near Highway 52.
Highway 14 crash impacts Friday morning commute
Two ribbons mark the place where Wilma and Irma Miller lost their lives in a September crash.
Family of Amish girls killed in crash reflect on their loss
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Downtown Rochester
Chateau Theater turns 96, announces big changes in store
Whitetail Deer
Olmsted County to host DAV archery deer hunt

Latest News

Local Sports 10/27/23
Crowd prays for peace amid Israel-Hamas War at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Area kids enjoy ‘A Sparktacular Halloween’
Former Winona Priest found guilty of criminal sexual conduct