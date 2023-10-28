Rochester Police investigate shooting at a local apartment complex

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired at The Quarters apartments, 842 21st Ave SE.

The shooting occurred at around 11:55 pm, Friday October 27th.

One person was injured, and no arrests have been made as of this time.

Police say the incident was between two people who knew each other.

RPD says they expect to have more information on Monday.

