Mayo Clinic introduces miniature therapy horse

Munchkin
Munchkin(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A miniature therapy horse named Munchkin is making a big impression at Mayo Clinic.

Munchkin is different from other horses because he has dwarfism. He can be found in the lobby of the Gonda Building where people can pet him. His owner Amanda Peters said she knew early on that he would make a great therapy animal because he’s curious and loves being around people.

Munchkin wears special shoes on his hooves so he can walk around easily on the slippery floors. She said he has become somewhat of a celebrity.

“People really love it,” Peters said. “I expected kids to love it, because all kids love horses. But adults love it just as much. He draws a really big crowd. Lots of people are surprised. Lots of people say it makes their day.”

Peters said she and Munchkin try to visit Mayo Clinic at least once a month.

