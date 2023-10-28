Mayo Clinic hosts ‘Drug Take Back Day’ event

National Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Saturday, Mayo Clinic hosted National Drug Take Back Day. The event is held twice a year to help protect families and save lives by safely disposing of unused medications.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Mayo Clinic collected unused or expired medications. By safely disposing of the medications, it can help prevent drug abuse and theft.

Julie Cunningham, associate chief pharmacy office of Mayo Clinic, said this event partners with the Zumbro Valley Medical Society and the Olmsted Medical Center.

“It’s important that we can help the community get those medications out of their home so there’s no medications that could be dangerous to others in their household,” she said. “Just getting them off the street and disposed of.”

If medications are improperly disposed of, they can cause a potential health and environmental hazard.

For more information on prescription drug abuse, please visit www.DEA.gov

